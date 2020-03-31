Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 2:53 pm
HILL, JULIUS TIRRELL 03/26/2020
Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 180
MISD PROBATION VIOLATION OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector