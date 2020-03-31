Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 2:53 pm
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
MURPHY, KAMRALASIA 03/27/2020
Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 172
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector