Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 2:53 pm
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
JONES, GEORGE ALLEN 03/28/2020
Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 200
DWI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector