Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 11:17 am
CHERRY, WILLIAM MICHAEL 03/30/2020
Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 263
PAROLE VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector