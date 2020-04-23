Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 6:18 am
HARRIS, DARRICK CALVERT 04/09/2020
Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 200
DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector