HARRIS, DERRICK CALVERT 04/09/2020
Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 205
DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 9:11 pm