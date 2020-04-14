Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 7:29 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
FEDERICO-VILLEDA, LUIS ENRIQUE 04/10/2020
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 135
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector