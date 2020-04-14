A mix of clouds and sun. High near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 5:07 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
MARTIN-MARTINEZ, FELIPE 04/11/2020
Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 135
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector