Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 11:08 am
FINCHUM, JAMES MAX 04/16/2020
Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 150
BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector