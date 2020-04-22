Sunny. High 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 12:56 pm
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
HOGAN, SHIHIEM KEYSON 04/16/2020
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 130
CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector