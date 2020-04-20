Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 11:46 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
WHITEHURST, SAMUEL 04/17/2020
Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 182
OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector