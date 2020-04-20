Overcast with rain showers at times. High around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 10:07 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
STOKES, PATRICK MAURICE 04/17/2020
Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 165
NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $870.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector