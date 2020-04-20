Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 9:27 am
ATKINSON, MONTY CARLOS 04/17/2020
Age: 52 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 170
POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector