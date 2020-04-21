Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 12:46 pm
LITTLE, ELIJAH AKEEM 04/19/2020
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 200
DOMESTIC CRIM TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector