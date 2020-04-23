Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 11:34 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
TRIPP, RONALD LYNN 04/21/2020
Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 155
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector