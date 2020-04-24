MURPHY, MICHAEL ALLEN 04/22/2020
Age: 61 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 195
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE FOR DOMESTIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 9:05 pm