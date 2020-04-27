207653 DEVYN BREWINGTON Apr 27, 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BREWINGTON, DEVYN JAMAL 04/25/2020Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 220ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch April 24 - 30 Vision 2020 Her Magazine March 2020 Her Magazine Bridal 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector