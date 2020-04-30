CASTRO, JONATHAN CRISTOPHER 04/30/2020
Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 175
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 8:54 pm
CASTRO, JONATHAN CRISTOPHER 04/30/2020
Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 175
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET