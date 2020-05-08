Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 8:53 pm
MAX PUERTO, ALDO GEOVANI 05/06/2020
Age: 39 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 180
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector