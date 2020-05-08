Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 10:14 pm
BARNES, DOMINIQUE TYRELL 05/06/2020
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 160
MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector