Partly cloudy. Low 63F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 63F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: May 16, 2020 @ 8:58 pm
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
WHITE, MICHAEL CURTIS 05/14/2020
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 150
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector