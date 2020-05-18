Cloudy with occasional light rain. High 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 18, 2020 @ 11:42 pm
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
TURNER, ZACHARY KAVION 05/16/2020
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 135
DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector