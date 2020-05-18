Cloudy with occasional light rain. High 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 19, 2020 @ 12:02 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
SMITH, RYAN MICHAEL 05/17/2020
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 155
PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector