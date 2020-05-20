A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 9:35 pm
MATIAS, TRAVIS MATTHEW 05/18/2020
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 134
MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
