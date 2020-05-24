Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 24, 2020 @ 10:15 am
HADDOCK, TYLER 05/22/2020
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 130
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector