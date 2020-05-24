Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 24, 2020 @ 8:54 am
PARRISH, DEONTAYE TREVON 05/22/2020
Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 160
PAROLE WARRANT - POST RELEASE VIOLATION;POSS FIREARM BY FELO - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector