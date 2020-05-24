Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. High around 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: May 24, 2020 @ 5:53 am
EDMUNDSON, DANIELLE NICOLE 05/22/2020
Age: 26 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 200
LARCENY-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector