Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 5:29 am
WISE, SANDY JAZZ 05/24/2020
Age: 69 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 242
ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
