ATSTUPENAS, DUNCAN ALEXANDER 05/28/2020
Age: 18 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 120
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 29, 2020 @ 10:07 pm