Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 5:02 am
PEELE, CLAYTON CURTIS 06/05/2020
Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 150
DV PROTECTIVVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector