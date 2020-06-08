Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 10:11 pm
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
BREWER, JOE WAYNE 06/07/2020
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 160
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector