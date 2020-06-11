Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.