WHITLEY, JEFFREY WAYNE 06/10/2020
Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160
PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 7:57 pm