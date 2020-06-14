208242 JENNIFER SMITH Jun 14, 2020 Jun 14, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITH, JENNIFER KAY 06/11/2020Age: 39 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 260SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Vision 2020 Her Magazine March 2020 Her Magazine Bridal 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector