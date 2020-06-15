NGUYEN, HUNG THANH 06/13/2020
Age: 50 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 136
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: June 15, 2020 @ 8:25 pm