TILLERY, LAKIYA JANELLE 06/14/2020
Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 166
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..
Updated: June 15, 2020 @ 8:03 pm