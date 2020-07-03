SHEPPARD, QUE`DASHA 07/02/2020

Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 300

LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET