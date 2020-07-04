208660 DALTON WIGGINS Jul 4, 2020 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 WIGGINS, DALTON DEVISH 07/03/2020Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 190ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Vision 2020 Her Magazine March 2020 Her Magazine Bridal 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector