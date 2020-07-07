FOYE, JUSTIN ROBERT 07/06/2020
Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150
BEAUFORT COUNTY CONTRACT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 9:01 pm