CREDLE, MILBERT LEE 07/07/2020
Age: 64 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 177
BEAUFORT COUNTY CONTRACT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 8:55 pm