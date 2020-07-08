MERRITT, CAMERON HAYES 07/07/2020
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 160
BEAUFORT COUNTY CONTRACT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 8:55 pm