JOYNER, QUANTISHA NICHOLE 07/16/2020
Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 213
FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 8:55 pm