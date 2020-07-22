FOREMAN, DAVID BRADFORD 07/21/2020
Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 170
PAROLE WARRENT - POST RELEASE SUPERVISIOM VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.