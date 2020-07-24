KING, SONJA DENISE 07/23/2020
Age: 52 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 215
BEAUFORT COUNTY CONTRACT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low near 70F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: July 24, 2020 @ 8:06 pm
...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN PITT...HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN... BEAUFORT AND SOUTH CENTRAL TYRRELL COUNTIES... AT 755 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HOUSE TO NEAR WINSTEADVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENVILLE, WASHINGTON, WINTERVILLE, RIVER ROAD, BELHAVEN, SWINDELL FORK AND SLADESVILLE. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.