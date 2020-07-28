SIMMONS, ROMEO EDWARD 07/27/2020
Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160
MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET

Updated: July 28, 2020 @ 8:56 pm