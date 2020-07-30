MOORE, KEITH MONTEL 07/28/2020
Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 95
BEAUFORT COUNTY CONTRACT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 6:50 am