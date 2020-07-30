DUFFIE, LASHAWN 07/29/2020
Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 290
COMMUNICATING THREATS-VIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
