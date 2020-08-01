CARMON, MARCUS EARL 07/30/2020
Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 235
PAROLE WARRANT-POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOL;LARCENY OF MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
