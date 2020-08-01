GRIMES, BILLY RAY 08/01/2020
Age: 57 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 185
VIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS: PERSON CHARGED WITH DOMESTI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
