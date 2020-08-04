BRANCH, TRAVIS DESHAWN 08/02/2020
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 180
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: August 4, 2020 @ 9:50 pm